share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What Does It Mean to Be Color Blind?

Color blindness is the inability to distinguish between certain colors or, in rarer cases, the inability to see colors at all.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Dec 14, 2020
what causes color blindness
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbrain injury
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related