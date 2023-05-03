share
Lack of Eye Contact May Not Be a Sign of Lying

A new study says people tend to look away when they’re trying to remember details from the past.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Mar 31, 2020
eye contact and lying
Image Credit: 500px
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

