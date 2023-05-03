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WhatsApp Compromised by Hack That Transfers Spyware by Missed Calls

It’s the latest in a growing trend of cyberwarfare that threatens personal data privacy.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
May 14, 2019
whatsapp calling hack
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Tags
Societycyber securitysocial media
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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