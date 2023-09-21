share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What’s It Like To Live With: A Child With Dyslexia

“Suddenly, I found myself being involved only in my son … leaving my daughter to do everything on her own.”

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Jan 14, 2019
what it's like to live with a child with dyslexia
Image courtesy of Wired
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMinddyslexia
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related