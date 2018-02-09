share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What Would DIY Online Divorce Look Like in India?

It’s the 21st century and Elon Musk is firing cars into space, and driverless cars are about to swamp the roads. But divorce, and divorced women, are still given a hard time, by society and by the law. A simple

written by
Akhila Vijaykumar
published
Feb 12, 2018
diy divorce
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturedads
AuthorAkhila Vijaykumar

Akhila Vijaykumar is a writer with experience across advertising and journalism. Occasionally, the crossover does make her demand truth from soap and try to cajole quotes into starbursts, but no harm no foul. She loves books by Terry Pratchett, dogs and pizza, often at the same time.

Related