The Buzz Cut: The Hadid Sisters Are Really Close

In The Buzz Cut, we give our take on all of the intellectual and Internet-famous, celebrity and bizarre, buzzy and overlooked family and parenting news we gossiped about all week.

In case you missed it

This week on The Swaddle, we covered how everyone’s fave political cupcake-with-sprinkles, Justin Trudeau, is maybe great at making up words, but also maybe not so fave after all. Oh, and Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi lost her freaking mind.

Elsewhere…

Relationships. Sisters and models Gigi and Bella Hadid just posed together in a very sensual and very naked cover for Vogue magazine, prompting one writer to delve into why we’re all so fascinated with sexy sisters like the Hadids and the Kardashians. Apparently, it’s all about forbidden fruit and fauxcest. In slightly uncomfortable and semi-related news, how do we feel about this American football star kissing his young son on the mouth?

#MeToo. Uma Thurman, after weeks of hinting about an incident with the sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, has finally felt comfortable enough to come forward with her story. However, did the writer do justice to her story? In the wake of the Aziz Ansari business, it’s a question more and more journalists are asking. Meanwhile, on this side of the world, a cousin of Jeetendra (aka Ravi Kapoor) has filed a sexual assault suit against the actor-director.

Technology. A growing Millennial backlash against devices has led to a simple contraption that can lock away a smartphone — and events and schools are adopting it en masse. And in related news, a bunch of former Google and Facebook workers are now campaigning against their former employers. “‘The thoughts of two billion people every day are steered by 50 people in Mountain View,’ said Mr Harris, referring to the Californian headquarters of Google. ‘No one talks about that. It is a 100 per cent blind spot.'” We’re glad someone is starting the conversation. And while it’s important, let’s also consider what comes next and how to deal with it, so we don’t end up in the same place; this Fast Company article explores exactly that: how we’ll parent when we’re living inside of tech instead of just logging on.

Bollywood. The Hindi film industry has seen a financial downturn, with fewer consumers in theatre seats. Might it be a lesson that we’re tired of the usual fare? But no — it’s attributed to the “stress of GST, demonetisation, and economic disruptions.” Also, for any One Directioners out there (you know who you are): Zayn Malik has just recorded an AR Rahman number for an upcoming, unknown film.

The budget. There’s a great take over at The Wire on how the budget rings hollow when held up to laws like the Right to Education Act. Elsewhere in the world, government policies in the UK are changing how Brits think of family life.