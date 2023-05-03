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What to Do When A Child Is Scared of The Doctor

We’re assuming your pediatrician is not Dr. Frankenstein.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Oct 15, 2018
child scared of doctor
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SocietyCulturefear
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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