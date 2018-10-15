share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What to Do When A Child Is Scared of The Doctor

We’re assuming your pediatrician is not Dr. Frankenstein.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Oct 15, 2018
child scared of doctor
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefear
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related