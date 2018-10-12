Banksy Trolled The Art World And It Was Amazing

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

Banksy, the anti-establishment street artist, made a statement when his artwork auctioned for $1.4 million shredded itself the moment it was sold. But this isn’t the first time he’s trolled the art world.

*

By 2021 there will be as many personal-assistant bots as there are humans. Does that scare you? Because Alexa whispering “sweet dreams” is just the start.

*

From The Hunger Games franchise to The Hate You Give, the past few years have seen a new wave of films that portray violence against young adults — does this trend tell us something larger about our world?

*

Gretchen McCulloch, WIRED’s resident linguist, explains how the tactic of ‘voldemorting,’ i.e. using the word “cheeto” instead of “President Trump” is actually a subtle act of resistance.

*

Beowulf Sheehan has spent his life photographing great writers, from Chinua Achebe to Salman Rushdie. Here’s what he learnt from them.

*

Ever wonder why people prefer plump, bee-stung lips? There’s actually a complicated psychological reason behind it.

*

Conversations about #MeToo raise an important issue — we need to change the way to raise young boys, and teach children what consent really means.

*

Can we talk about how Melania Trump asked the press not to concentrate on her clothing, while wearing a colonial pith helmet in Nairobi?

*

Pete Davidson called out Kanye West for his unscripted pro-Trump speech on SNL saying, “Being mentally ill is not an excuse to be a jackass.”

*

Naz Deravian writes about the experience of writing an Iranian cookbook, and embracing the recipes she used to reject as a child.

*

Commemorating the one year anniversary of the #MeToo movement, The New Yorker writers measure how far we’ve come, and how much we have left to go.