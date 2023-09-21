share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Most Employers Doubt Hybrid Workers’ Productivity, Study Suggests

A new survey found people are working more, attending meetings, and completing work — but bosses still seem to distrust their productivity.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Oct 3, 2022
hybrid work productivity
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturePandemic
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related