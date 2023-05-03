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What It’s Like To Live With: Clinical Anxiety

“It’s as if everything is coming at you all at once — people, interactions with people, and tasks, and moods, and feelings.”

written by
Shreya Ramachandran
published
Jun 7, 2019
what anxiety is like
Illustration by Shreyaa Krritika Das
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BodiesHealthanxiety
AuthorShreya Ramachandran

Shreya Ramachandran is a writer and researcher based in Mumbai. She has an undergrad and Master's degree in South Asian Studies.

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