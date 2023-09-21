share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

For Cancer Patients, Survivors, Positive Body Image Is a Hidden Struggle

Cancer and its treatment affect all of the physical traits society tells us to value most.

written by
Suchita Parikh-Mundul
published
Jun 2, 2019
body image during cancer treatment
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbeauty
AuthorSuchita Parikh-Mundul

Suchita Parikh-Mundul likes attaching helpful descriptors to nouns. For instance, she's a half-baked writer, pseudo poet, full-time bibliophile and serial vacationist. She also enjoys creating her own vocabulary, so that's 'vacationist,' explained. She's worked with print magazines and websites, and published a book of poetry (juvenilia) a long, long time ago. She currently freelances as a writer and copy editor.

Related