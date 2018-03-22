share
The Swdl
Study: Paternity Leave Improves Women’s Postpartum Health

Sweden’s flexible paternity leave policy led to sharp drops in anti-anxiety prescriptions for new mothers.

Liesl Goecker
Jun 6, 2019
effects of paternity leave
