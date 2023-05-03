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Study: Paternity Leave Improves Women’s Postpartum Health

Sweden’s flexible paternity leave policy led to sharp drops in anti-anxiety prescriptions for new mothers.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jun 6, 2019
effects of paternity leave
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BodiesHealthmaternity leave
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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