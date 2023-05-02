share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What It’s Like To Live With: Cerebral Palsy

“I was admitted late to school because of CP. My mother used to teach me the basics at home before that.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 22, 2021
living with cerebral palsy
Image Credit: Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related