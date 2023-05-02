share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What It’s Like to Live With: Asperger Syndrome

“I’m quite happy with my brain, actually.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Dec 21, 2020
living with asperger syndrome
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthautism
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related