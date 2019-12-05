share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What It’s Like to Live With: a Son Who Can’t Speak or Hear

“His wish is to travel alone; I wish I could let him.”

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Dec 6, 2019
what it's like to live with a son with hearing and speech impairments
Illustration by Shreyaa Krritika Das
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHear Me Out
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related