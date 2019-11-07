share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What It’s Like To Live With: A Mother With Alzheimer’s

“One can’t expect me to be kind and empathetic at all times. I’m human, too.”

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Nov 8, 2019
caring for an alzheimer's patient
Illustration by Shreyaa Krritika Das
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindalzheimers
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related