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Untrending: No One Really Knows If Facial Yoga Works

The only study of facial yoga found facial exercises yielded a more youthful appearance — but the research is questionable.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Nov 7, 2019
does facial yoga work
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BodiesHealthbeauty
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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