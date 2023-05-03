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Men Less Likely to Survive Breast Cancer Due to Lack of Tailored Treatments

A study of 1.9 million patients advised a focus on biological and lifestyle factors to better treat male breast cancer

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Oct 3, 2019
breast cancer survival rate male female
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BodiesHealthbreast cancer
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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