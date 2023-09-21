share
The Swdl
What Does It Mean to Be Psychologically Safe in the Workplace?

Psychological safety doesn’t mean eliminating criticism — it means giving and receiving feedback in a sensitive, solution-oriented way.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Oct 26, 2020
what is psychological safety
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle (Getty)
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

