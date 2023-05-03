share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Essential Medicines Are Missing from Maharashtra’s Pharmacies

A fact that doesn’t square with India’s status as a leading global producer and exporter of pharmaceuticals.

written by
Colin Millard
published
Mar 17, 2018
india essential medicines
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerHealthinjury and illness
AuthorColin Millard

Colin Millard is a senior lecturer in medical anthropology at Newcastle University, who specializes in the medical and social anthropology of South Asia and Tibet. Previously, he worked at Edinburgh University, where he coordinated programmes for the Center for South Asian Studies and was a member of a research team looking into access to medicines in India, Uganda and South Africa. Before coming to Newcastle, he worked in the Global Health Unit at Queen Mary University of London as senior lecturer in medical anthropology and co-ordinator of BSc in Global Health and intercalated BSc in Global Health, leading modules on: medicines and pharmaceuticals; health illness and society; and migration, culture and health.

Related