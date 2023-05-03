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Are the Kolkata School Confessions a Lesbian Witch Hunt?

School officials should release a copy of these forced student confessions, with names redacted.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Mar 14, 2018
kolkata school girl lesbian confessions
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AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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