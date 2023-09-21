share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

We’ve Completely Misunderstood ‘Survival of the Fittest,’ Evolutionary Biologists Say

The “fittest” is often the friendliest and most cooperative.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Oct 6, 2020
survival of the fittest meaning
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceevolution
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related