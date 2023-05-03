Wealth Managers Reveal The Habits Of The Ultra Rich

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

In the decade Brooke Harrington spent interviewing wealth managers, all of them kept coming back to the bad behaviour of their ultra rich clients.

Nobel prize winner, Haruki Murakami, talks about his surreal novels and why his books are the most appealing in times of chaos.

Why do humans so often ascribe special powers to certain objects? From the foreskin of Jesus to Elvis’s scarf, we can’t seem to resist their magic.

Instagram marketed itself as the kindest place on the internet, but the reality of harassment and trolling is making many users abandon it entirely.

In the wake of her mother’s death, Jane Ratcliffe contemplates the meaning of objects and their role in remembering people who have passed on.

Nicole Kidman talks about her marriage with Tom Cruise — “I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed.”

The lack of education and unpaid care work mean that women have less access to the internet, making it an overwhelmingly male-dominated space.

Medieval literature is full of purposeful action and characters doing battle, but why don’t they ever talk about feelings?

A global abortion-pill company has started service in America, letting women now order safe abortions in the mail.

Elena Ferrante asks a question we never thought of, but want to know the answer to — “I devote myself to plants. Is it because I am afraid of them?”

And the royal pregnancy is making Megan Markle feel like she has jet lag.