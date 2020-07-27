share
The Swdl
China’s Sex Toy Exports Increase By 50% During Global Lockdown

One Chinese company reported that sex doll exports to Italy have increased five-fold since March.

Devrupa Rakshit
Jul 27, 2020
Image Credit: UIHere
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

