Pornhub Promises to Ban Unverified Uploads, Expand Content Moderation Efforts

The company’s abrupt change in policy comes after a damning New York Times exposé of its violent and non-consensual content.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Dec 9, 2020
Image Credit: Istock
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

