share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Vice Is Dead

Why indie media is in such rapid decline.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Feb 23, 2024
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
PowerJusticemedia
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related