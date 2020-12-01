share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Uttarakhand District Starts Initiative to Get Women’s Names on Home Nameplates

While inheritance laws on the books protect women’s right to own and inherit property, experts say women around the country hardly know about them.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Dec 1, 2020
women's property rights india
Image Credit: Express Photo
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticegender roles
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related