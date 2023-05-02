share
Uttar Pradesh to Launch a ‘Happiness Curriculum’ in Primary Schools

A “happiness curriculum” could be useful in mitigating the pandemic’s impact on the mental health of students.

Devrupa Rakshit
Dec 20, 2021
Image Credit: Getty Images
BodiesMindcovid19
Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

