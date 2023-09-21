share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

With the Pandemic in an Endless Loop, What Does Closure Mean?

For many seeking respite from life-altering circumstances, the pandemic’s cyclical nature blocks the road to closure.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 20, 2021
pandemic prevents closure
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindaccountability
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related