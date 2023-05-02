share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Using Self‑Deprecating Humor May Be a Sign of Poor Body Image, Suggests Study

“[H]ow a person speaks about themselves through humor can provide valuable insights into… how they view their bodies.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 13, 2022
how body image shapes humor
Image Credit: iStock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbody image
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related