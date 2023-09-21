share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Unprecedented Protests Force Poland to Pause Abortion Ban

Women have been leading massive protests in response to a Polish court ruling that would outlaw most abortions.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Nov 4, 2020
poland abortion protests
Image credit: Krzysztof Kaniewski
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsabortion
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related