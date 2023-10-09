share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

India Ranks 12th on Global List of Countries Where Journalists Are Murdered With Impunity

“Murder is really the highest form of censorship,” says a researcher for the report by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Oct 29, 2020
journalist murders India
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsmedia
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related