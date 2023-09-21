share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Unequal Housework Also a Top Source of Conflict in Indian Marriages

It’s hardly surprising.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
May 28, 2018
unequal housework
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureWedded Bliss
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related