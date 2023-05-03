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Kareena Kapoor Khan Has A Rough Time On Twitter

Why is the word ‘feminist’ so misunderstood?

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
May 25, 2018
the buzz cut
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AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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