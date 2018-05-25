Kareena Kapoor Khan Has A Rough Time On Twitter

In The Buzz Cut, we give our take on all of the intellectual and Internet-famous, celebrity and bizarre, buzzy and overlooked family and parenting news we gossiped about all week.

Film and feminism. Kareena Kapoor Khan this week said she believes in equality, but is not a feminist. Twitterverse took it upon itself to point out the contradiction in that phrase. Everyone has a right to choose the labels they live by — but why is the term ‘feminist’ so misunderstood? Over in Hollywood, one woman is writing about her experience of being the only woman in a TV writer’s room. And guess who’s coming to you next via a Netflix show? Your favorite power couple, Michelle and Barack Obama, who have gone from politics to producing.

Technology. Over at Aeon, a piece explaining how social media influences our emotions and exploits our moral standing. Even when we’re not actually using it, it can cause outrage: Facebook has rolled out a plan to counter revenge porn by asking users to preemptively submit a nude or embarassing photo of themselves, so Facebook can use software to match that image to any possible circulating revenge porn. Nothing can go wrong with that idea. At The Cut, Allison P. Davis considers the near future of dating silicon sex robots. It will probably give you a greater appreciation for this call for more women developers of AI.

Mothers. One mother mulls her guilt over dressing her daughter in ‘girly’ clothing — an emotion she doesn’t feel when dressing her son. And this mother talks about her inability to breastfeed and bemoans that nobody acknowledges some women may just not be able to breastfeed. Also relatable: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child seems to appeal to parents as much as children but for different reasons: parents are appreciating its depictions of genuine, common themes of parenting,

Kids. Priyanka Chopra has ditched her fancy, royal wedding fascinator for a much more meaningful gig visiting and advocating for Rohingya refugee children in Bangladesh. “The world needs to care. We need to care.” Indeed, PC, indeed. Ever wonder what’s going on in your toddler’s head when you read them a story? Here’s your answer. Finally, a new study examines the link between population growth and climate change.

Relationships. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are deep in the midst of custody proceedings. Here’s hoping it gets resolved quickly and in a way that’s best for the kids. And since we’re speaking of two of our biggest celebrity crushes, it feels like the right time to ask this question: Is it ok to feel jealous over your partner’s celeb crush? Finally, may we never find ourselves on the brink of divorce in China, where one provincial government is introducing a ‘divorce test’ for couples looking to separate. Based on the result of the test, the system decides if the couple still ‘has hope’ or is ‘about to break.’