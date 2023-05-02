share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

UN Recognizes Kerala For Prevention, Control of Non‑Communicable Diseases

Under the program, the state screens everyone over 30 for NCDs and provides free medication for anyone diagnosed with an NCD.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 28, 2020
non communicable diseases in kerala
Image Credit: newstime.org
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthhealthcare
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related