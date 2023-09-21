share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Tuca and Bertie’ Showcases a Raw, Messy View Into the Female Brain

The surreal comedy illustrates the strange, dark things women think and do.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jun 12, 2019
netflix's touca and bertie
Image Credit: Netflix
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societyfilm and TV
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related