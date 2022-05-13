share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Tomato Flu’ Is Affecting Some Parts of India. What Is It?

“If someone is infected with this flu, they need to be kept in isolation as this could spread rapidly from one person to another.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 13, 2022
what is tomato flu
Image Credit: Zee5
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthhealthcare in India
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related