share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Kerala Now Has 19 Cases of Zika Virus. How Is India Dealing With the Spread?

The virus was first discovered in a rhesus monkey in Uganda’s Zika forest in 1947, and subsequently in humans in 1952.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 13, 2021
zika virus cases in kerala 2021
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthViral Outbreak
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related