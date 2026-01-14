To Attend a Litfest, Kill Your Ambition First

In the n+1 essay “Critical Attrition,” the editors diagnose what’s maiming the contemporary book review: “The main problem is that [it’s] first and foremost an audition – for another job, another opportunity, another day in the content mine… What kind of job or opportunity… depends on [the individual’s] ambitions.” The same can be said about contemporary literature festivals.

At these careerist spectacles, some “gardens” brandish press cards. Many are accomplished translators. Those truly adept at networking become writers! All of them maintain Bookstagram pages. When given the chance to interview a writer, they ask the most banal, conciliatory questions. Not because they lack curiosity, but because these questions are engineered to produce no friction, asking nothing of the prodigious writer they might later need. To a writer: "So you always draw from experience?" To a translator: "What was your first full-length work of translation?" To two novelists whose books feature epidemics: "Both the works kind of refer to the great, well, the pandemic that we have been through, and, you know, the silence of it, the danger, the fear, the paranoia. So, talk about that." The last one came from the National Books Editor of a leading English-language daily. You see, everyone involved knows the deal. No one is pulled up for asking something this vapid. This is the assignment. I know because I used to be one of them.

Though the ingénue might romanticise the literature festival, it is seldom a site of profound colloquy.

Here’s what I thought: the quickest way to write was to become a journalist first, then a novelist – because plenty of bad journalists turn into good novelists. The low-hanging fruit, it seemed, was festival coverage. Well, at least at that point in my life, it was all I could afford to pluck. The gig was about as glamorous as a low-rung advertising stint. We were put up in cheaper hotels than the writers we dined and wined with by festival organizers hoping to manage a few gurgled plaudits. The literature festival, it would seem after a few glasses of comped wine and a writer asking you for a line, was nothing if not a drawn-out exercise in mutual self-congratulation.

Though the ingénue might romanticise the literature festival, it is seldom a site of profound colloquy. As Amitava Kumar notes in his essay “The Indian Litfest Bug,” writers are unsuitably regarded as “uniquely qualified to answer questions about violent conflicts, or stubborn social customs, or world historical changes.” When Pakistani writer and translator Bilal Tanweer was asked, “Urdu and Sanskrit are dying languages. I want to ask you, what is being done to protect them?” he deadpanned, “Writers suck at public policy. Best not to ask them.”

Someone recently asked Prajakta Koli whether she condemned Israel’s violence in Gaza. (“I cannot [answer that]. I’m sorry.”) Incidentally, the attendee ill-fittedly paired this with a question about how Koli practices sustainability in fashion. After the session’s moderator shot back – “We are at a lit fest, and it’s only acceptable to talk about Prajakta’s book?” – Koli merrily detailed how she thrifts her clothes. The spectacle was entirely unsurprising, ironic at best and tone-deaf at worst.

At festivals, Meehan observes, many writers “enact their books,” leaving little of their personhood to the imagination.

More often than not, the best speakers at a literature festival are compelling in spite of the shindig, not because of it. At the 2015 Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), for instance, panellists and the moderator of the rather anodyne session titled “Is the Commerce of Literature Today Killing Good Writing” used the occasion to discuss how freedom of expression was being curbed in publishing, noting that “books are being banned and burnt quite often.” What made the conversation worth listening to was that it moved beyond the terms set by the festival itself. A meaningful comment at a literature festival, then, often involves implicating the festival and the publishing industry that props it up.