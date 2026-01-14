share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

To Attend a Litfest, Kill Your Ambition First

In the economy of literature festivals, literary merit is often optional. You just have to put up a good show.

written by
Diya Isha
published
Jan 16, 2026
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyCultureliterature
AuthorDiya Isha

Diya Isha is Associate Editor at The Swaddle and a National Book Critics Circle Emerging Critics Fellow. She can be found on Instagram at @contendish.

Related