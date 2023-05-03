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TN Governor May Have Meant Well; That Doesn’t Make His Cheek Pat OK

His actions are a clear attempt to put a woman in her place.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Apr 18, 2018
tamil nadu governor banwarilal purohit and journalist lakshmi subramanian
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SocietyCulturecurrent events
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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