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Controversial Crush: Padma Lakshmi

The world’s most notorious gold digger is our personal hero.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Apr 13, 2018
padma lakshmi controversial girl crush
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SocietyCultureControversial Crush
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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