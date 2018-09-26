share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Tinder’s New Feature to ‘Give Women Options’ Is Just a PR Move

Women don’t worry about who starts the conversation — they worry about how it ends.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Sep 26, 2018
tinder
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureonline dating
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related