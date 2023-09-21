share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Supreme Court Rules That Amazon Prime Video’s India Head Can’t Be Arrested in Tandav Case

The court stated that the Government’s current social media and OTT rules “have no teeth,” thus no power for prosecution.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Mar 5, 2021
supreme court ott regulation
Image Credit: PTI
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticefilm and TV
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related