The Swdl
Chhattisgarh Police Induct 13 Transgender People Into Constable Ranks

Until now, across India, only two transgender people had served as police personnel.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 3, 2021
does india have transgender police
Image Credit: Vidhya Rajput
Tags
PowerIdentityLGBTQIA+
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

