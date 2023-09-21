share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

There’s a Right Way To Double Mask Against Covid19, Research Shows

Wearing two masks is effective only when the fit improves, not merely because of the additional layers, researchers have found.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Apr 22, 2021
does double masking work
Image Credit: Peter Hamlin/AP
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcovid19
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related