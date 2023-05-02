share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

All the Arguments You Need: to Convince Vaccinated People to Keep Masking, Social Distancing

While vaccines significantly reduce the chances of a severe Covid19 infection, no one knows for how long.

written by
Satviki Sanjay
published
Mar 12, 2021
masking after getting vaccinated
Image Credit: Getty/Hiresh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthAll The Arguments You Need
AuthorSatviki Sanjay

Satviki Sanjay is an editorial intern at The Swaddle. She's currently studying philosophy at Miranda House. When not studying, she can be found writing about gender, internet culture, sexuality, technology, and mental health. She loves talking to people, and you can always find her on Instagram @satvikii.

Related