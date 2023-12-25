The Year in Authenticity

In a way, Shah Rukh Khan also made his comeback this year in this way: a universalist icon, the long-lost hero, the superstar who is also a blank slate upon whom everybody can project everything. There was endless discourse on what his return means, endless dissections of signs and symbols all searching for what it all means. What he means. Is he even real? Is his seemingly political declaration in Jawan authentic? At the time of writing this, he is about to release his third film for the year, a hat-trick of a comeback in a country deprived of his open arms and his signature charisma, democratic and ever-available for anybody who desires it. But he’s more of an enigma than ever – in the absence of his familiar overtures of love in his films, he’s more of a blank slate than ever. We asked for authenticity, we got anonymity.

This, too, is arguably a response to a political climate completely hostile to difference or specificity. Shah Rukh’s retreat was a response to a cultural rejection of his identity. The ongoing universalization of culture isn’t too far from the national project of homogenization: One Nation, One Culture, One Vote, One Everything. The tendency to want to cater to everyone ends up flattening what makes people human: individuality. Everything is always about something political or something universal – leading to the Adipurushes and the Kerala Stories of the country. At the risk of being trite, however, we’ve lost diversity – true, uncomfortable, diversity – and the friction (read: texture) that comes with it. Even stories that lay claim to diversity – as Dahaad and others did – are about the diversity. People, their lives, their specificities, are rendered into facile political plot-drivers. And so nothing is ever about anything at all. But as the critic Parul Sehgal wrote in The New Yorker, “Plot and originality count for crumbs if a writer cannot bring the unhappy lady to life.”

The cracks in this year of faux-authenticity are beginning to show. Recently, comedian Hasan Minaj was questioned for allegedly doing the same thing every film and pop culture moment was doing this year: appealing to the universality of racism by embellishing his stories with enough plot and set-ups about race and diaspora. In grappling with that other big question – how we differentiate ourselves from AI bots – truth-telling becomes more urgent than ever. But if we only ever care about plots, and plots about vaguely large enough themes like identity and politics can be so easily constructed and replicated, perhaps AI can replace us after all.

This existential dread about art isn’t inseparable from politics. In searching for the correct plot, we have lost the plot. That’s perhaps why, as of writing this piece, the Lok Sabha has just passed the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, and it barely went noticed. This is a code of laws intended to replace the existing framework of criminal laws, written in Hindi in a bid to claim authentic nationhood, claiming to represent the decolonial update to the colonial framework it replaces. Our search for meaning and authenticity led to a grotesque Frankenstein progeny: the universal Hindu laws for the universally (upper caste) Hindu state. In accepting universality as an answer to authenticity as a legitimate premise, we’ve allowed the cultural chauvunists to define the universal for us. The real artists and activists are in jail; the rest of us are toothless to challenge this.

But maybe there’s something more hopeful underneath the surface, and perhaps we find our way back to authenticity through difference. Hopefully this – wherever we are – is not real, and not just because we don’t like the reality.