The Year in Pretty

We end the year with the nascent beginnings of what looks to be 2024’s main theme: color theory. What kind of skin do you wear: cool-toned or warm? You can tell by carefully examining your veins in the sunlight. If the blood they carry appears blue-purple, you’re cool; blue-green is warm. TikTok wants to find out what color of fabric it deserves to wear. Color theory prescribes a palette most suited to specific skin tones. Then, you have to figure out your season, essence, and if you’re lucky enough to figure out your personality, you find a palette that goes with it all. It applies to clothes but also: hair, makeup, shoes, just about everything. A growing number of posts across social media platforms compare and contrast celebrity faces wearing colors according to their palette and those which aren’t in their palette; the latter look is described as “washed out.” There is barely any discernible difference – which of course leaves one feeling uncultured.

There has arguably never been an era more hyperfixated on aesthetic, on sensory detail, as this one. 2023 is the year art went on strike as beauty itself took its place.

Earlier this year, whispers of a new antioxidant promising a different color abounded: glutathione, a substance made of amino acids glycine, cysteine, and glutamic acid which supposedly lightens skin. We have come a long way from Shahnaz Hussain’s ayurvedic fairness remedies. Gone are the days of the Fair & Lovely discourse, where advertisements posited loyal applicators of the cream as successful young women. Welcome to glutathione nation, where everyone’s taking it and nobody’s ashamed. Glow & Lovely, as it was renamed after the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, is a relic of a bygone era, where cheap plastic packaging held creams and lotions and an impossible promise: Glutathione on the other hand is sleek and canny such as nothing else in a fairness-obsessed nation has been. Celebrities are taking it, spas and wellness centers offer it at a premium package, and nobody is talking about it. Glutathione is not advertised – if you know, you know. Unlike Fair & Lovely, which we’re allowed to criticize for its blatant colorism, glutathione is repackaged as an aesthetic treatment – a euphemism which allows it to feel better against the clamor about colorism for other similar products.

It corresponds with a rise in cosmetic procedures in India this year, which emerged as the 6th most-preferred destination for cosmetic tourism in the world. The market for chemical peels – another non-invasive “aesthetic” procedure – is also rising, and higher disposable incomes and awareness are apparently some reasons why. Meanwhile, the global economy is in a downturn and unemployment has reached an all-time high, but the aesthetic wellness industry marches on steadfastly. An army of consumer-citizens is now empowered to answer what will be next year’s question: what colors can – and should – you adorn yourself with?