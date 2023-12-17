share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Year in Pretty

The search for meaning, for ourselves, doesn’t end with beauty unless we turn feral – that’s if we don’t spend the next year ushering in feral girl summer.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 23, 2023
Image Credit: Barbie/The Archies/Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyCulture
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related