The Unfinished Indian

Now, the self-improvement industry seeks to teach something more totalising and intangible than just corporate-speak in nimble English. “If you have two personalities – the one you show in front of the people and one you show at home – maybe you can be caught when you will be speaking in front of professional people,” Ravil Khan tells me. On the first day of his personality development classes, Khan has students play dress-up, handing out a new shirt, pants, shoes, and a "professional watch," as he calls it. He photographs them before and after. In the new finishing school, the first lesson is that of presentation. "The difference is that the person is looking more 'rich,' the person can have more rizz, the person can be more attractable [sic], and the person looks far better than before," Khan concludes.

The vanguard of "polish" was always an ambivalent object of desire for the middle class.

The never-ending foreboding of being "caught" is the permanent condition of the striving cosmopolitan, and the middle class was afflicted by it. This class, writes Pavan K. Varma in The Great Indian Middle Class, was no longer "willing to be taken for granted by the Congress" after "the formation of non-Congress governments in 1967." Its "more confident" members began sending their children to "better schools, preferably in the 'English medium'." Soon, "lifestyles, as yet remote and shunned as shehri or city-like, were emulated." Now, many of them are choosing to abandon the performance altogether. The vanguard of polish was always an ambivalent object of desire for them. As much as they wanted it, and as much as they measured themselves against it, they had always suspected that even after a lifetime of acquiring the right accent and the right manners, they could still be made to feel like an interloper.

The wealthier cohort of aspiring "new Indians" aren't spared from the anxiety of getting "caught" either. Their goal is to appear as though there was never any goal, which means discretion is everything. Meghna Khanna, a Bengaluru-based image consultant, once considered calling herself the "Secret Stylist." "It's very difficult to even bring up the topic that someone could use some personal styling sessions," she notes. Her clients are "not women who want for anything." Unlike Khan's students, who might deliberate over the price of a single polyester blazer, Khanna's clients possess both the funds and the overstuffed closets. Here, the consultant's task is to shoulder the "cognitive labour of discernment," curating a version of "taste" that feels inherited.

I ask whether she is, in effect, instructing her clients in "taste." "It's a certain discernment, for sure," she concedes, adding that these women will eventually have to shop unchaperoned. The trouble is that "taste" is notoriously skittish; Immanuel Kant himself called it "enigmatic." A more customized but socialized style makes more sense. Khanna begins in the wardrobe, which is usually in the bedroom, which means, as she puts it, she is in "[her clients'] mind and in their heart and soul." She takes pictures of how the client wears something, then how she would style it. Often, she finds herself negotiating with husbands as well, who are often communicating "with the eyes" a definite "yes or no" to a new look. After finding silhouettes that make her clients "look brighter, happier, and healthier," she works on helping them assemble a style personality that feels "authentic." Sometimes she curates "holiday capsule wardrobes" for destination weddings. Other times, her "shopping advice" hinges on the "look" her clients want, which can range from dressing the part for a corporate executive to a "feminine goddess archetype." The clothes are, Khanna notes, all about "soft power."

When I was talking to Sugandha Mittal, the founder of Confianza Finishing School, I accidentally called her a personal stylist. She looked as though I had slighted her, then politely corrected me: "…it's great that you picked this up by mistake so that I can address this." Within the self-improvement world, not all roles are equal. "The role of a personal stylist," Mittal tells me, "is to prepare the client for a particular day." In image consultancy, which she maintains is a "completely different concept," the consultant helps "you understand how to dress or create an image." Professor Suchismita Chattopadhyay, who has extensively studied Delhi's grooming and self-improvement industry, notes that consultants "are always trying to make that distinction." Since a client is "paying a premium," they're reminded of it at every point. Even where the pedagogical practices are the same, image consultants will insist "they are not personality development teachers."

If you can afford to pay someone to help you attain poise, it should come easily, even naturally. Such is the expectation if you're rich.

In these one-on-one sessions, the client's life and sense of self are accorded priority. Anyone willing to pay the price would expect nothing less. Shalini Mehta, a personal development coach with hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, tells me there is no "one size fits all" when it comes to etiquette. Her clients' problems, it turns out, are mundane. They cannot stop checking their phones, they slouch and cross their arms without realizing it, they interrupt impatiently, they come off aggressively. These are the habits, she says, that "broadcast their anxiety." What her clients are paying for, it would seem, is someone to notice what they cannot see in themselves.

Khanna adds that much of her work is more about listening than styling. "It can get overwhelming for the person I'm working with because they've spent so long looking at themselves a certain way." Her sessions last four to six hours, "at the very least." Most of the clients of this "covert operation" are forty-plus women who have, as Khanna says, "had enough of dressing for people" and want, finally, to dress for themselves.

Although there is no official record of the rates, publicly listed private tutors advertise fees ranging from roughly ₹2,000 to ₹3,500 or more per hour. Anyone I asked about their rates was often testy. One of them told me that “it wouldn’t make sense” to me, noting that the range is “huge.” I would be defensive too about the pricing. If "polish" can be billed by the hour, it is no longer rarefied.

The clients who work with Mehta and Mittal are typically busy, financially secure professionals looking to up their gravitas. They want to be "upper class" without ever seeming "middle class." The presumption is simple. If you can afford to pay someone to help you attain poise, it should come easily, even naturally. Such is the expectation if you're rich.

In the industry, then, there is a two-tiered system of refinement. The poorer are students; the richer are clients. It would seem, however, that both share a mutual destination in their journeys of becoming new Indians. What they'd like is to acquire enough skills to be able to eventually leave India, at least mentally. The self they are all building is, in the end, an exit strategy.