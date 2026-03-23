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The Unfinished Indian

As India's aspirational class stops looking to the old elite for cues, the self-improvement industry is reinventing itself to keep up.

written by
Diya Isha
published
Mar 23, 2026
IMAGE CREDIT: HITESH SONAR FOR THE SWADDLE
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SocietyCultureclass
AuthorDiya Isha

Diya Isha is Associate Editor at The Swaddle and a National Book Critics Circle Emerging Critics Fellow. She can be found on Instagram at @contendish.

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