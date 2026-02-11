share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Politicians vs. The Cartoonists

How cartoonists become the face of political satire – and the punishments that follow

written by
The Swaddle Team; Illustrated By Hitesh Sonar
published
Feb 14, 2026
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
PowerJusticecartoons
AuthorThe Swaddle Team; Illustrated By Hitesh Sonar

Related